‘Kesari 2’, ‘Odela 2’, ‘Sinners’, ‘Paddington in Peru’: Films releasing in theatres this Friday

A historical drama, a supernatural horror, a spiritual thriller, an animated adventure comedy, and more — a variety of films spanning different genres are hitting theatres this Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

Directed by: Karan Singh Tyagi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the film revolves around C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) — a prominent lawyer and former president of the Indian National Congress — and his relentless pursuit of justice in uncovering the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sinners (English)

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson

Sinners is a period supernatural horror film helmed by Ryan Coogler. Set in the American South during the 1930s, the story follows twin brothers — both played by Michael B. Jordan — who return to their hometown only to confront a sinister force more terrifying than they could have imagined. The ensemble cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li, and Delroy Lindo.

Odela 2 (Telugu, Hindi)

Directed by: Ashok Teja

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murli Sharma, Pooja Reddy, and Dayanand Reddy

Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Shiva Shakti, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, in Odela 2, a sequel to the 2022 thriller Odela Railway Station. Set in a fictional village, the film also features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murli Sharma, Pooja Reddy, and Dayanand Reddy. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, the story follows Odela Mallanna Swamy, the village’s guardian spirit, who protects it from evil forces, according to the official IMDb synopsis.

Paddington in Peru (English)

Directed by: Dougal Wilson

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas

Paddington in Peru is the third film in the Paddington film franchise, based on the stories by Michael Bond. In this film, Paddington learns that his Aunt Lucy has gone missing in the Peruvian jungle, and sets off to find her with the Browns. Their journey leads them through ancient legends, a mysterious map, and a treacherous riverboat captain obsessed with gold. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington in the film.

Widow’s Shadow (Hindi)

Directed by: Suman Adhikary

Cast: Sankalitaa Roy and Palak Kayath, Avani Nagar, Prithiviraj Desai, Pallavi Bhatt

Suman Adhikary’s Widow's Shadow explores casteism and LGBT rights in contemporary India. The film follows a young widow, portrayed by Sankalitaa Roy, as she grapples with caste-based discrimination and isolation. Her journey takes a turn when she forms a powerful bond with an LGBT individual, played by Palak Kayath, who is also fighting societal prejudice. Together, they challenge deeply ingrained norms.

Annapurna (Bengali)

Directed by: Anshuman Pratyush

Cast: Ananya Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, Rishav Basu, Arna Mukhopadhyay and Santilal Mukherjee

Directed by Anshuman Pratyush, and produced by SK Movies, Annapurna is a tribute to all mothers across the globe. The story follows Annapurna (Ananya Chatterjee), a woman who raises her daughter with care and values. Years later, the daughter (played by Ditipriya Roy) moves to London for work and brings her mother along. But life abroad brings loneliness for Annapurna, as her daughter gradually distances herself. Just as she mulls going back to India, she meets a young man (Rishav Basu) in London who treats her like his own mother, changing the course of her life.

Check In Cheque Out (Bengali)

Directed by: Satrajit Sen

Cast: Ishaa Saha, Ratul Shankar, Chandreyee Ghosh, Aryann Bhowmik, Anuradha Mukherjee, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury

Satrajit Sen’s Check In Cheque Out follows a young heiress (Ishaa Saha) determined to revive her family’s declining legacy hotel, only to face unexpected guests — the ghosts residing in the hotel. The film marks Ratul Shankar’s return to acting after 25 years alongside an ensemble cast including Chandreyee Ghosh, Aryann Bhowmik, Anuradha Mukherjee, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Armit Mukherjee, Ayan Nandi, and Soumya Majumder.