Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan celebrate Holi; photos inside

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan were among the many Bollywood celebrities who revelled in the spirit of Holi on Friday. Here’s a look at their celebrations with family and friends.

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the festival of colours with their family in Mumbai. The couple twinned in white. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif were also present.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting his upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, wished his fans on Holi by sharing a fun behind-the-scenes video from the film’s upcoming Holi song. The video, shot in the makeup room, also features his co-actor Maniesh Paul.

Do Patti star Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi on the sets of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein with her co-star Dhanush and director Anand L. Rai. “Lights. Camera. HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was recently seen in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, posed with a pichkari.

Bhumi Pednekar kept it minimalistic and simple on Holi, as the actress shared a selfie video in a white sleeveless top with a dash of gulaal on her face.

Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in his bearded look, with a splash of colors smeared over his face.

Actor Sunny Deol looked effortlessly cool in a casual denim t-shirt as he celebrated Holi on a terrace.

Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha posed for a set of Holi-themed pictures. The actress sported an all-white ensemble.

Actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated Holi with her son Vivaan.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress Rakul Preet Singh struck a pose in her shades and lime-yellow shirt. She had pink and red colours smeared on her cheeks.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda enjoyed the festive vibes with a fun poolside celebration.

Actress Sonali Bendre embraced a floral Holi this year. In a video, she is seen joyfully twirling in her white kurta while showering herself with flower petals.