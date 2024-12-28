In pictures: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal tour British wildlands with friends and family

Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently enjoyed a vacation in the picturesque British wildlands with friends and family. Here’s a look at some moments they spent with their loved ones.

Katrina sported an all-black outfit — a puffer jacket teamed with a turtle neck sweater and a cosy beanie. The 41-year-old actress last appeared alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller film Merry Christmas.

The photo shows Vicky and Katrina trekking up a pebble-strewn path with friends and family. The couple celebrated their third marriage anniversary on December 9.

Katrina was all smiles as she embraced Vicky for a picture. They tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2021.

Vicky and Katrina held hands as they strolled through the woods. On the work front, Vicky will next be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming historical biopic Chhaava. He will also play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming film Mahavatar.

Vicky and Katrina beamed with joy during their vacation. Katrina is expected to star alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Ishaan Khatter in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa.