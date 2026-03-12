Comedian Nikki Glaser set to return as Golden Globes host for third time in 2027

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as host of the Golden Globe Awards for a third time for the 84th edition of the ceremony. The awards show will air live on January 10, 2027.

With this, Glaser joins a small group of repeat Golden Globes hosts that includes comedian Ricky Gervais and the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, all of whom have returned to host the ceremony multiple times.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a statement, according to Variety.

“Nikki’s sharp humour, fearless wit and authenticity make her the perfect fit for the show. We can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s ceremony,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said.

Executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss also applauded Glaser’s performance as host. Weiss described her as “one of the hardest working people I’ve met in this industry,” adding that her preparation and dedication made her a natural fit for the role.

Beyond the Golden Globes, Glaser will next appear in a new stand-up special on Hulu, set to premiere on April 24. Her recent work also includes hosting Saturday Night Live, a role in an upcoming Netflix comedy directed by Eva Longoria.