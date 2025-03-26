Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Sreeleela in West Bengal’s Dooars

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3 with Sreeleela in West Bengal’s Dooars, show pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media.

Pictures of the 34-year-old actor arriving at the shoot location in Dooars’ Chalsa region went viral on Wednesday. He sported a light grey jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans in the photos.

Several fans also posted photos of the actor wearing a kurta and black shades. Sporting a thick beard and long hair, Kartik looked all set to begin shooting for the film.

A video posted by a fan page showed an action sequence being shot in a deserted region.

Another set of pictures show Sreeleela being welcomed by the staff at a hotel.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.

Aashiqui 3 is set to hit theatres this Diwali.