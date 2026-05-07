‘Dreamed of this’: Vedang Raina on his collab with A R Rahman for ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ song

Actor Vedang Raina is over the moon after lending his voice for a song from Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Titled Maskara, the song has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Nilanjana Ghosh has also lent her voice for the song.

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Calling it a “dream come true,” Vedang wrote on Instagram, “Not too long ago I was making covers of @arrahman compositions. Now I get to collaborate with him. I really don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I dedicate this to that little boy who dreamed of this. Who heard the Roja album on repeat.”

“Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for trusting me to be a part of your vision. I hope I could do justice,” he signed off.

The video offers a glimpse into Vedang’s behind-the-scenes moments in the music studio, where he records the song with Imtiaz Ali, while A R Rahman joins in via video call.

Reacting to the post, Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Sharvari wrote in the comments section, “Wohooo”. Vedang’s industry colleague Rohit Saraf commented, “Just so good.”

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah. It will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.

Vedang was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra. Sharvari, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming YRF spy-thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh recently starred in the war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theatres on June 12.