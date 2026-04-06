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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Karishma Tanna set to welcome her first child with husband Varun Bangera

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 5, 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 01:56 PM
Karishma Tanna pregnancy

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Instagram/ @karishmaktanna

Actress Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child, Karishma announced on social media on Monday.

“A little Miracle , Our greatest gift — August 2026,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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One of the photos in the carousel shows Karishma and Varun sporting customised black “Mom” and “Dad” caps. Other photos feature the couple holding a pair of crochet baby socks.

Soon after she made the announcement, industry colleagues, including Khushi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul Dhanashree, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonal Chauhan flooded the comment section, showering their love and good wishes on Karishma and Varun.

Karishma and Varun tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 5, 2022 at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series Scoop. Karishma is also known for being the Season 10 winner of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Varun is a Mumbai-based real estate professional.

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