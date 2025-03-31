Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha celebrate Eid with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were among the Bollywood stars who celebrated Eid with their loved ones on Monday. Here’s a look.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in June last year, celebrated her first Eid after marriage with sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi. Sanam, who is a celebrity stylist, twinned with Sonakshi in a black kurta. Sonakshi opted for sleek, straight hair, a vintage choker, and a black bindi to round off her look.

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a special lunch for members of the extended Pataudi family. Saif’s sisters, Soha Ali Khana and Saba Pataudi, joined the celebration. Soha’s husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, was also present.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is currently gearing up for Prime Video’s Chhorii 2, twinned with her seven-year-old daughter Inaaya in a gorgeous pink suit.

Actor Arjun Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in a sequined black kurta. A well-groomed beard complemented his look.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a selfie with husband Siddharth to mark the festival of Eid. “We dream laugh love and celebrate under the same sun moon and stars,” she wrote, also commemorating other festivals, like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa observed today.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akthar posed with wife Shibani Dandekar for a picture. While Farhan sported a green kurta, Shibani looked stunning in a white kaftan set.

Actress Mahira Khan, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017), spent a laid-back day at home, dressed in a casual black T-shirt and white trousers.

Actor Fardeen Khan celebrated Eid with his mother and two kids, Azarius and Diani. “As this sacred time comes to a close for many around the world, we honor the beauty of restraint, the quiet strength of sacrifice, and the stillness that brings us closer to ourselves and each other,” the Heeramandi star captioned his post on Instagram.