MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Thursday, 26 December 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Christmas with Taimur & Jeh, pictures inside

While Saif will be next seen in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Sagorika Roy Calcutta Published 26.12.24, 05:10 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to a foreign destination to celebrate Christmas with their little ones, Taimur and Jeh. Here’s a glimpse at their festive moments.

1 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan
ADVERTISEMENT

The family kicked off the festivities by unwrapping presents around a Christmas tree.

2 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Taimur’s eyes gleamed with excitement as his father, Saif, carefully unwrapped a red guitar.

3 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena cosied up to Saif while enjoying a cup of hot beverage.

4 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Little Jeh was caught in a candid moment with his elder brother Taimur.

5 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

“Sorry was too busy enjoying my day ❤️🌈🥰 love and happiness People ❤️Keep searching for Magic ❤️,” Kareena wrote on Instagram.

6 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

From cakes to savouries, the family indulged in a delightful platter of festive treats.

7 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena struck a pose for the camera, flaunting a white oversized UNO-themed t-shirt. She paired the casual look with funky golden glasses, adding a playful touch to her stylish ensemble.

8 8
Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Robbie Grewal’s Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

RELATED TOPICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Christmas Jeh Taimur Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan The Kapoor Family
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE