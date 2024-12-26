Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Christmas with Taimur & Jeh, pictures inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to a foreign destination to celebrate Christmas with their little ones, Taimur and Jeh. Here’s a glimpse at their festive moments.

1 8 Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

The family kicked off the festivities by unwrapping presents around a Christmas tree.

Taimur’s eyes gleamed with excitement as his father, Saif, carefully unwrapped a red guitar.

Kareena cosied up to Saif while enjoying a cup of hot beverage.

Little Jeh was caught in a candid moment with his elder brother Taimur.

“Sorry was too busy enjoying my day ❤️🌈🥰 love and happiness People ❤️Keep searching for Magic ❤️,” Kareena wrote on Instagram.

From cakes to savouries, the family indulged in a delightful platter of festive treats.

Kareena struck a pose for the camera, flaunting a white oversized UNO-themed t-shirt. She paired the casual look with funky golden glasses, adding a playful touch to her stylish ensemble.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Robbie Grewal’s Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.