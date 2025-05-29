‘Karate Kid: Legends’, ‘Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan’ and other films releasing this Friday

The latest instalment in a popular action franchise, a dark comedy, a coming-of-age drama, an adventure thriller — a variety of new films are set to hit theatres in India this Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Karate Kid: Legends (English)

1 6 Karate Kid: Legends (IMDb)

Directed by: Jonathan Entwistle

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio

The sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends features Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han, respectively. Ben Wang plays Li Fong, a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. This instalment serves as a connection between the mainline films featuring Daniel as the central character and the 2010 remake where Mr. Han trained Dre Parker (Jaden Smith).

Sister Midnight (Hindi)

2 6 Sister Midnight (IMDb)

Directed by: Karan Kandhari

Cast: Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, Subhash Chandra

Starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, Sister Midnight explores the journey of a small-town girl, Uma, who arrives in Mumbai only to find herself unsuited to the confines of domestic life. Uma struggles to adapt to her new role as a homemaker while contending with intrusive neighbours and the relentless noise of the city. Unwilling to conform, she tries to break free from societal expectations.

Dilli Dark (Hindi)

3 6 Dilli Dark (IMDb)

Directed by: Dibakar Das Roy

Cast: Samuel Abiola Robinson, Geetika Vidya Ohylan, Shanatu Aham

Michael Okeke, a Nigerian national who migrated to New Delhi six years ago, aspires to find meaningful employment and a genuine romantic relationship in the city. However, he gets entangled in a lifestyle driven by what he refers to as the 4 Cs: cell phones, cocaine, cash, and clients.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan (Bengali)

4 6 Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan (IMDb)

Directed by: Sayantan Ghosal

Cast: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koel Mallick, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Suprabhat Das

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan, the third instalment in Sayantan Ghosal-directed Jawker Dhan series, brings back Koel Mallick as psychiatrist Dr Ruby Chatterjee, with Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Gaurav Chakrabarty as researchers Bimal and Kumar, respectively. The film is a spin-off of Satyajit Ray’s 1971 classic, Sonar Kella. Mukul, now a grown-up man, will be played by Suprabhat Das. As his memories of past life return, Mukul is accompanied by the lead trio — Ruby, Bimal and Kumar — on a quest to search for the parashpathar (philosopher’s stone) in the Golden Fort.

RE-RELEASE

Cocktail (Hindi)

5 6 Cocktail (IMDb)

Directed by: Homi Adajania

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty

Written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail follows the story of Meera (Diana), a traditional Indian woman abandoned by her husband in London, who finds a friend in Veronica (Deepika), a carefree party girl. The duo share an apartment with playboy Gautam (Saif), which eventually complicates their relationship.

Sasurbari Zindabad (Bengali)

6 6 Sasurbari Zindabad (IMDb)

Directed by: Haranath Chakraborty

Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Anamika Saha, Ranjit Mallick

A remake of the Hindi film Jamai Raja, Sasurbari Zindabad revolves around Somu (Prosenjit), a motor mechanic, who secretly marries Rupa (Rituparna), the daughter of a wealthy businessman. However, Rupa’s mother (played by Anamika Saha) refuses to accept their union and arranges her marriage with another man. On the wedding day, Somu makes a dramatic return to claim his place in Rupa’s life.