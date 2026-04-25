Karan Johar’s 2006 romantic drama ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to get a series adaptation

Popular Bollywood film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, is being adapted into a ‘long-form series’, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed in a recent interview.

Released in 2006, the film initially faced strong backlash, with many accusing it of “normalising infidelity.” Despite the criticism, it performed well commercially and, over the years, earned appreciation for the performances of its cast.

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During a recent chat with entertainment magazine The Week, Johar said, “We are actually turning it into a long-form series. The roots of this film lie in 2006, when it was released, and public opinion regarding it was deeply divided. Many people approached me and asked if I was unwell, as they believed, ‘How can you justify infidelity?’ To that, I replied, ‘How can you justify something that has already become such a common occurrence?’”

He further added that his home banner Dharma Productions is currently in talks with a leading OTT platform regarding a long-form web series based on this film.

He said, “So, it is confirmed that we are producing a series. It will be a long-form show for a specific platform, details of which I cannot disclose to you at this moment. However, I can certainly say that it will be released very soon.”

Set in New York City, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of marital infidelity, emotional dissatisfaction, and the discovery of a soulmate after marriage.

It follows Dev Saran (Shah Rukh), a bitter former soccer player, and Maya Talwar (Rani Mukerji), an unhappy teacher, who are both married to other people. When they meet, their dissatisfaction with their spouses leads to an emotional affair.

Written by Karan Johar, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher, Ahsas Channa, Arjun Rampal and Saira Mohan in key roles.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s recent directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marked his return to direction after a seven-year hiatus and was widely celebrated as a wholesome family entertainer.

The filmmaker also announced that his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is set to return with Season 9 in Diwali this year.