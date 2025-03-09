MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ali Fazal dazzle in white at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

Kanika Dhillon, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended the event held on March 8

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 09.03.25, 01:16 PM

From Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood stars lit up the IIFA Digital Awards in Jaipur on March 8, dazzling in different shades of white. Take a look.

Karan Johar’s shimmery white co-ord set made for a killing look. The 52-year-old filmmaker accessorised his outfit with a silver brooch, an ornate finger ring and square-rimmed glasses.  

Kriti turned heads in a corset-fit white column gown featuring swirling details across the waist and bust. She opted for shoulder-length bob, nude makeup and matching pointed-toe stiletto pumps to round off her look.  

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, who won Best Story (Original) for Do Patti, dazzled in a white sari adorned with sequined details. A stone-studded choker and stud earrings further elevated her glamour quotient.  

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, who won the Supporting Role, Female (Series) award for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, opted for a peplum blazer top and a voluminous tulle skirt. 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stole glances in a white sari draped over an embroidered blouse. She attended the event with her husband, Bharat Sahni. 

Dream Girl actress Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned in a classic white one-shoulder gown at the event.  

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal grabbed eyeballs with his all-white ensemble and black moccasins, while his iconic walk added to his charm.  

Riddhima’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives co-star Maheep Kapoor exuded grace in a shimmery white cut-out gown.  

