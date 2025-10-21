‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ earns nearly Rs 10 crore on Diwali, India collection now over Rs 540 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 lit up the box office this Diwali, collecting an estimated Rs 9.09 crore on Monday, despite being in its third week, as per trade figures.

With its total collection now standing at Rs 544.24 crore, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate theatres across India, reaffirming its status as one of the biggest hits of 2025, according figures shared by Sacnilk.

The film’s steady performance during the festive day — typically marked by lower day shows due to celebrations — reflects its strong audience pull and word-of-mouth momentum.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 22.25 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 78.75 crore nett over the second weekend. On the second Monday, the earnings dropped to Rs 13.35 crore nett. It earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on the second Tuesday, followed by Rs 10.55 crore nett on the second Wednesday.

On the second Thursday, the film earned another Rs 8.85 crore nett. It earned Rs 9.12 crore nett on the third Friday and Rs 12.50 crore nett on the third Saturday.

The daily earnings jumped to Rs 17.50 crore nett on the third Sunday.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dude, which released in theatres on October 17, has crossed the Rs 40-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 4. As per Sacnilk, the Keerthiswaran-directed romantic drama has earned Rs 41.55 crore nett so far in India.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 59.3 crore nett in 19 days.