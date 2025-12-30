Kannada-Tamil television actress Nandini CM found dead in PG room, police suspect suicide

Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM was found dead in her Bengaluru accommodation, a paying guest facility, on Monday at the age of 26, as per reports. Police suspect she died by suicide.

Known for her performance in the Kannada serials Jeeva Hoovage, Neenaade Na, Sangharsha, and Madhumaga, Nandini was also seen in the lead role in the Tamil serial Gauri.

The actress had been living at a paying guest accommodation in Mylasandra, Kengeri, Bengaluru for some time due to her work in television.

According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred between 11.16pm on 28 December and 12.30am on 29 December. The matter was reported to the police around 9.15 am on 29 December.

The actress returned to PG late on the fateful night after meeting a friend. However, she stopped answering calls after returning and the friend contacted the PG staff. The door to her room was forced open, and she was found unresponsive inside.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died at the location. A diary, allegedly belonging to Nandini, was also reportedly found. The diary was said to contain a note highlighting her desire to continue acting. Based on this, the actress’s mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, filed a complaint for further legal action.

No official confirmation has been made yet regarding other factors linked to her death. The case is currently under investigation.