Kangana Ranaut alleges Masaba Gupta barred her from wearing latter’s design to Ayodhya

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday alleged that fashion designer Masaba Gupta had asked her not to wear the designer’s clothes for a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana said the incident left her feeling “humiliated and degraded.”

“One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name,” Kangana wrote.

Later on Saturday evening, Kangana added that the alleged prejudice continues to upset her.

“Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won’t she use these images or why won’t the stylist tag her? Those days Tejas was about to release so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan, I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses ) to help me with the darshan trip as well,” Kangana wrote on X.

She further alleged that several stylists and designers have distanced themselves from her, but said this particular incident affected her the most.

“I don’t care many stylists and designers have banned me from their handles as well but this particular incidence hurt me the most, because Masaba sent the clothes to the stylist for my promotions but when she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes, stylist is a very kind and genuine woman she was so embarrassed that she discreetly told me not to tag Masaba or her brand and mentioned that she has already paid for the sari from her own pocket so not to feel bad about it,” she wrote.

“But by the time I got to know about all this it was too late, I was ready and was on my way to Ram Janmbhoomi but it was too much to process. The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly !! Still makes me sick to my stomach,” the National Award-winning actress added.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, in which she portrayed former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Masaba, the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, has not responded to Kanagana’s allegations.