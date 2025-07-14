Sold for one pound in 1982, Chelsea became the giantkillers Ken Bates had not imagined

1 10 Chelsea are Club World Cup winners once again(X)

At the MetLife Stadium on July 13, Chelsea hammered Champions League title holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup summit showdown.

PSG, after all, are a top side that carry the reputation of dominating the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Arsenal and other bigwigs. But then they were humbled by an inexperienced squad with the average age of 23.

But how did the Chelsea storyline get to this point?

The Blues, sold for a single pound to Ken Bates in 1982, was a tiny West London club with a capacity of just over 40,000.

How did Chelsea enjoy such a meteoric rise – from bankruptcy to six-time champions of England, two-time winners of the Champions League and the Europa League, Conference League and then the Club World Cup title?

Bates the saviour

2 10 Ken Bates, the man who saved Chelsea (X)

When Ken Bates bought Chelsea in 1982, the bond was signed for one pound because the club had a 1.5 million pound debt which Bates took up to free the club from the shackles of bankruptcy. But Bates also ensured something bigger – a threat of eviction that loomed large over Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge. His deal weaved the club and the Bridge’s identity into one.

Bates did well but the club’s monetary problems crept up again, until a Russian billionaire decided he wanted to get into the showbiz of club football. Oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the Blues in 2003 for a whopping 140 million pounds, a record sum at the time. That is where the fortunes turned.

Abramovich, whose primary riches came from Russian oil refineries, had a huge monopoly on the rubber duckies market, the mix of which funded the deal for the Roman Era to begin at Chelsea.

The Roman Era

3 10 Roman Abramovich holds Chelsea's maiden UCL trophy(X)

From 1996 to 2004, the Premier League trophy was exchanged between Manchester United and Arsenal with legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsense Wenger ruling the roost. Arsenal went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season and got the Invincibles tag. And at Chelsea, a storm was brewing. A fresh-faced Jose Mourinho had landed in West London right after winning the Champions League with Porto.

Mourinho’s attitude and arrogance aligned with the ambitious, cash-pumping Roman Abramovich. Chelsea went on to sign players such as Petr Cech, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira and Didier Drogba, making their target very clear. Under Mourinho, Chelsea went on to win the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, putting an end to the so-called red dominance in the UK.

In the 2004-05 season, Chelsea set a new record for the fewest goals conceded in a season – just 15 in 38 games. A record yet to be matched or broken, 20 years on.

The fall before the rise

4 10 Chelsea with their first UCL trophy (X)

While the rise to the top was rapid, there was a missing link – Champions League glory. They finally had their first shot at the UCL in 2008. Manchester United faced Chelsea in an all-English final that went down to penalties. Blues skipper John Terry stepped up, slipped and skied the ball – and with that went Chelsea’s hopes of winning their first UCL.

Now… fast forward to the 2011-12 season. Barcelona looked set to win the UCL, Lionel Messi had the best year in his career, scoring 91 goals in 2012. Chelsea met Barcelona in the semi-finals and won 3-2 on aggregate. And Lionel Messi? The Argentine failed to score across two legs.

The next game was a final, a home final for Bayern Munich. While the German giants were preparing to celebrate at home, Didier Drogba and Juan Mata had something else planned. After going a goal down, Chelsea equalised in the last minute before taking the game to extra time, eventually winning it on penalties.

Mixed bag

5 10 Chelsea managers Conte, Sarri and Lampard (X)

Jose Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013, and the Blues won another PL title in 2014-15, their fourth in the 21st century before Mourinho got the sack in 2015.

In 2016, Antonio Conte took over and helped Chelsea win another league title in the 2016-17 season. Since then, it remained a lean period for Chelsea, till the Europa League in 2019 under Maurizio Sarri.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban. Eden Hazard had made his way to Real Madrid and Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s record goal scorer, returned as manager. Taking a young Chelsea side to fourth place, he secured a Champions League participation for the 2020-21 season.

Half way through March, when Chelsea were far from the top-four spots in the PL race and half a foot into the Champions League knockouts, Lampard was sacked and German tactician Thomas Tuchel was given the charge.

A ‘nobody wants to face side’ dream

6 10 Thomas Tuchel with the UCL trophy (X)

With Tuchel’s arrival, during his first interaction with the press, he said, “I want to make this a side that nobody wants to face”. The story unfolded in similar fashion.

Chelsea first knocked out Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, and then Porto.

Now the real challenge had arrived in the form of Real Madrid.

Against UCL holders Los Blancos, Chelsea drew at Madrid’s home before winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

7 10 UCL winners for the second time (X)

Now came the Manchester City showdown.

City, under Pep Guardiola had a remarkable season, with Kevin de Bruyne at the peak of his powers and Sergio Aguero one trophy away from being the club’s most successful striker. But that night in Porto, Chelsea turned out to be a thorn in City’s flesh. Chelsea defended like their lives depended on it and Mason Mount and Kai Havertz joined forces to make it a night to remember.

Russia-Ukraine war

8 10 Chelsea with their 2022 Club World Cup trophy (X)

Just when Chelsea were on top of the world with their UCL glory – along with a Super Cup and a Club World Cup – geopolitical turmoil between Russia and Ukraine allowed the British government to seize control of all of Roman Abramovich’s property, including Chelsea Football Club.

Sold to the Clearlake Consortium in May 2022 for a whopping 2.3 billion pounds, Chelsea found new owners, ones who understood nothing about football but had enough experience in the American sporting set-up.

Since then Chelsea have seen Thomas Tuchel sacked, Graham Potter hired and sacked, Frank Lampard taking over for an interim period before Mauricio Pochettino was given the managerial position for 2023-24.

Fortunes favour the Blues

9 10 Enzo Maresca (X)

Given the billions Chelsea had splurged on the transfer market since 2022, the criticism came hot and heavy but the results weren’t showing up. Chelsea hired Enzo Maresca, who led Leicester City back to the Premier League from the Championship. No expectations were made.

Maresca first fixed the confusion and gave Chelsea a recognisable playing style, one of aggression and high pressing. Then he guided the side to the Europa Conference League Finals which the Blues won 4-1 over Real Betis.

And then the Club World Cup. No one gave Chelsea a chance, they thought Chelsea would be knocked out and exposed at some point but then they kept progressing. While the arguments will always loom large over the strength of the opposition Chelsea faced on the road to the final, they did dominate when it mattered the most.

10 10 Palmer, Sanchez and Fernandez, the Chelsea heroes (Reuters)

PSG knocked out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Chelsea knocked out two Brazilian clubs and Benfica. But when it came to the final showdown, Chelsea knew what was needed.

Maresaca was asked how will handle PSG’s high-attacking intensity and water tight defence. And his response was “we’ll see.” Reece James at the pre-game presser said, “We are here to win and that is exactly what we plan to do.”

And that is exactly what happened.