BSF, Indian Army personnel join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for ‘Border 2’ song launch event at Longewala

Bollywood celebrities Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Nigam attended the launch event of the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge at Longewala–Tanot in Jaisalmer alongside Indian Army and BSF soldiers on Friday.

Ghar Kab Aaoge is a remake of the original 1997 song from J.P. Dutta’s Border.

All pictures source: T-Series

Besides Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the event was also attended by actor Ahan Shetty. While Deol and Varun donned their camo uniforms, Ahan Shetty opted for a brown blazer.

Indian playback singer Sony Nigam also attended the event. He was honoured with a trophy by an Indian Army official at the event.

The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and army for their unwavering service to the nation, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film’s music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January.