‘Bridgerton’ S4 to ‘Panchayat’ S5: Eight web series we cannot wait to binge on this year

From Regency-era romance and rural comedy to tales of dystopian superheroes and edge-of-seat medical drama, 2026 is loaded with binge-worthy web series cutting across genres and language. Here’s a list of eight shows we cannot wait to binge on this year.

The Pitt Season 2

1 8 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt will return for a second season on 8 January. The new season will once again unfold in real time across a single 15-hour emergency room shift, this time set on the Fourth of July. Noah Wyle reprises his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, alongside Laëtitia Hollard as Emma, Lucas Iverson as James, Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whitaker, Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos.

Season 2 also introduces Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician at the Pitt who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh).

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The Night Manager Season 2

2 8 IMDb

Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine sets off on a new mission in The Night Manager Season 2. Also starring Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie and Douglas Hodge, the spy thriller series drops on Prime Video on 11 January. Season 1 of the series, which aired in 2016, traced Pine’s journey from a Cairo hotel manager to an undercover operative targeting an arms trafficking network.

In the upcoming season, Pine is living under the alias Alex Goodwin, working as a low-level MI6 officer running a surveillance unit in London. His quiet life is disrupted when he spots an old mercenary linked to Roper, prompting a chain of events that places him in the path of Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Panchayat Season 5

3 8 IMDb

Prime Video's rural comedy series Panchayat, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta, will return for a fifth season this year. Panchayat Season 4 ended with Neena Gupta’s Manju Devi losing the election for village chief to Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar).

The upcoming season is expected to explore the consequences of Manju Devi’s loss, specially for ‘sachiv ji’ (played by Jitendra Kumar), who had earned the wrath of Kranti Devi’s husband Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), for his allegiance to pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav).

Streaming on: Prime Video

Bridgerton Season 4

4 8 IMDb

Sparks fly between Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie as they cross paths in Netflix costume drama Bridgerton Season 4. As per Netflix Tudum, in the upcoming instalment, Benedict will be captivated by the Lady in Silver, whom he meets at his mother Lady Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) hotly anticipated masquerade ball.

As soon as Benedict spies Sophie at the celebration, spotlit by a gargantuan chandelier and sheathed in a silver mask, Benedict can think of nothing — and no one — else.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Revolutionaries

5 8 IMDb

Bhuvan Bam, Partibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf play freedom fighters in new Prime Video series The Revolutionaries, based on a book written by Sanjeev Sanyal. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the upcoming historical drama also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Paoli Dam and Jason Shah in pivotal roles. The series revolves around the lesser-known young Indian freedom fighters who put up armed resistance against the British Raj.

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Boys Season 5

6 8 IMDb

This is the endgame. The Boys returns for its fifth and final season, and the conflict between Billy Butcher and Homelander is set to explode. Kimiko reunites with Frenchie in the upcoming instalment. Ashley Barrett, on the other hand, has become the press secretary at the White House. Meanwhile, Jenson Ackles’ Soldier Boy seems to have been resurrected in the upcoming final instalment.

Streaming on: Prime Video

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

7 8 IMDb

Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall aka Dunk faces scepticism from the Targaryens as he sets out on his path to gain knighthood in the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set a century before the events in Game of Thrones. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandering through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty rules the Iron Throne, and dragons are still remembered.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Euphoria Season 3

8 8 IMDb

Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett in the third season of the popular HBO show Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow will also reprise their roles, with Colman Domingo appearing as a guest star.

In Euphoria’s second season, which aired in 2022, Sweeney’s Cassie, Elordi’s Nate and Alexa Demie’s Maddy were entangled in a toxic love triangle. According to HBO, the third season will mark the final chapter of the Emmy-winning series.

Streaming on: JioHotstar