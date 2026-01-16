‘Ek Din’ teaser: Junaid Khan’s hopeless romantic is in love with colleague played by Sai Pallavi

Junaid Khan’s Rohan harbours feelings for his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi) but lacks the courage to confess it in the teaser of Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Ek Din, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The one-minute-08-second-long video opens with Junaid’s Rohan expressing his admiration for Meera’s smile. As he grows more and more fond of Meera, Rohan hopes one day he will find the perfect moment to share his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip offers glimpses of them creating memories with each other, enjoying a train journey together, and Meera celebrating Rohan’s birthday.

The video closes with Rohan convincing Meera that magic does exist, countering her belief that it belongs only in films and not in real life.

“Some stories don’t need time. Watch EK DIN only in theatres, 1st May 2026.

#JunaidKhan #SaiPallavi,” reads the caption on X.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the upcoming remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day marks Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The film was originally slated for release on November 7, 2025 but was later postponed. It follows the journey of two strangers whose chance meeting and a single day spent together alter their lives.

The project was announced in July 2025 and was filmed in Sapporo, Japan, as per reports. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the music of the film is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravi Dubey. Junaid’s last big screen outing was the romantic comedy Loveyappa alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Ek Din is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.