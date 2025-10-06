Julia Roberts says Hollywood continues to be male-dominated even today

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, who made her big screen debut with 1988’s dramedy Satisfaction, has said that the film industry remains largely male dominated even today, but that does not intimidate her.

The 57-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the psychological thriller After the Hunt, where she essays the role of Alma Imhoff. Imhoff is a college professor caught between a student's accusation and her own dark past. The character strives to be successful in a “deeply misogynist” world.

Reflecting on whether she resembles the character in any way in real life, Roberts said, “Well, it’s still super-male. Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma’s speech...We’ve all had that experience. Any woman has.”

“I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there’s only one other woman there. In those sort of environments, I am without fear," Roberts told media outlet The Times in an interview.

Explaining the reason for taking on the role, Roberts said that Imhoff piqued her interest because she could not figure out if she liked the character or hated her. “Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it. If I still feel like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn’t decide if I liked Alma or hated her...Or even understood her. And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable,” she said.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and co-starring Andrew Garfield, After the Hunt will release in theatres on October 10.