Reviving India's ancient maritime glory: INSV Kaundinya sets sail for maiden voyage to Oman

INSV Kaundinya, the Navy’s engineless vessel built using the ancient stitched-ship technique, embarked on her maiden overseas voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar to Muscat on Monday to retrace old maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman.

This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage, according to a defence release.

1 4 INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's stitched sailing vessel built using ancient Indian techniques, embarks on its maiden voyage to Muscat, Oman, retracing historic maritime links with the Gulf region. X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya.

"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman... My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions, Modi said.

"I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life," the prime minister said.

He also shared some photos of the ship and an image of an old mural depicting an ancient ship.

2 4 Indian Navy's stitched sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya, adorned with garlands ahead of its maiden voyage to Muscat, Oman using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques, in Porbandar. X/@narendramodi

The vessel was formally flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral, Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani, in Porbandar.

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise, the defence ministry said.

The 65-feet-long vessel has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries.

With 18 sailors onboard, the vessel will cover a distance of 1,400 km and reach the shore of Oman after 15 days at sea, according to the release.

3 4 A 5th century mural depicting an ancient Indian stitched sailing ship with multiple masts and sails, serving as inspiration for the Indian Navy's INSV Kaundinya on its maiden voyage. X/@narendramodi

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have long linked the two maritime nations, according to the release.

The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.

Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation, and regional cooperation.

INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region, the release added.

4 4

Unlike contemporary vessels, INSV Kaudinya's wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India's coasts and across the Indian Ocean.

The project was undertaken through a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy and Hodi Innovations as part of India's efforts to rediscover and revive indigenous knowledge systems.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.

The ship is a recreation of a fifth-century vessel, and is inspired by a painting from the ancient Ajanta Caves.

"Its design and construction had posed "unique technical challenges," according to officials.

The ship was launched in February 2025 at Hodi Shipyard, Goa.

INSV Kaundinya serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange, and its induction and naming marks a culmination of an "extraordinary project" that celebrates India's rich shipbuilding heritage, officials said.

Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are "entirely alien to modern-day ships". The hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles, according to the Navy.

RELATED TOPICS INSV Kaundinya Oman