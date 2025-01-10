MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Alia Bhatt enjoys water scooter ride in Thailand, soaks up the sun in black swimsuit

The 31-year-old actress will soon appear in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film, ‘Alpha’, also starring Sharvari Wagh

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 10.01.25, 11:18 AM

Actress Alia Bhatt recently enjoyed a water scooter ride and soaked up the sun on Thailand’s sandy shores, show new pictures from her New Year vacation.   

Alia Bhatt took a dip in the ocean in a black swimsuit in Thailand.
Alia took a dip in the ocean in a black swimsuit. The 31-year-old actress will next appear in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film, Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. 

Alia Bhatt enjoyed a thrilling water scooter ride during her Thailand vacation.
Alia enjoyed a thrilling water scooter ride during her Thailand vacation. The picture shows her sporting a safety vest and stylish shades. 

Clad in a white vest and pink shorts, Alia Bhatt took a mirror selfie in a gym.
Clad in a white vest and pink shorts, Alia took a mirror selfie in a gym. 

The Jigra actress also rode a bicycle during her Thailand trip.
The Jigra actress also rode a bicycle during her trip. She clicked a selfie in a helmet and chic goggles while flaunting her no-makeup look.  

Alia spent a laid-back day, relaxing on beach mats with her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia spent a laid-back day, relaxing on beach mats with her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt.  

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a sleeveless orange dress, minimal makeup and golden hoop earrings. She is set to share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
Alia looked gorgeous in a sleeveless orange dress, minimal makeup and golden hoop earrings. She is set to share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

