Glenn Close will finally receive an Oscar this year, and so will Ridley Scott

Actress Glenn Close and filmmaker Ridley Scott will receive Honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The pair, both long regarded as overdue for Academy recognition, will be honoured alongside veteran animator Floyd Norman and producing partners Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler at the ceremony on November 15.

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In a statement, the Academy described the recipients as “five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of film-making”.

Close has received eight Oscar nominations during her career, including for Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons and, most recently, Hillbilly Elegy, but has never won. The Academy praised her as an actor with an “unparalleled emotional range” who has “brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema”.

Close is next set to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, due for release later this year.

Scott, who has earned four Oscar nominations, including for Thelma & Louise and Gladiator, was described by the Academy as “a true visionary whose decades-long legacy has left an immeasurable impact on global cinema and culture”.

His next film, the post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, is scheduled for release in August.

Norman, 90, is recognised as the first Black animator at Disney and has worked on projects spanning several decades. His works include uncredited work on Disney classics such as The Jungle Book and Sleeping Beauty, as well as later films including Monsters Inc and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

The Academy said he has “inspired generations of artists over his remarkable career”.

Vachon and Koffler, longtime producing collaborators, received their first Oscar nomination for Past Lives. Their producing credits also include Boys Don’t Cry, May December and Materialists.

According to the Academy, the honorary Oscar is awarded “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

The Governors Awards will be held on November 15.