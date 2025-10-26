MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jennifer Coolidge, Nicole Scherzinger join Rebel Wilson’s comedy film 'Girl Group'

The film also stars Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.10.25, 11:07 AM
Jennifer Coolidge, Nicole Scherzinger

Jennifer Coolidge, Nicole Scherzinger IMDb

Hollywood stars Jennifer Coolidge and Nicole Scherzinger have joined the cast of Girl Group, the upcoming comedy film written, directed, produced by, and starring Rebel Wilson.

In Girl Group, Wilson plays a pop diva who is kicked out of her own reunion tour and sentenced to court-ordered community service. She uses the opportunity to attempt a comeback by coaching a group of misfit teenage girls preparing for a major record label audition.

The film also stars Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock, and singers Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm, and Shaznay Lewis.

Coolidge, known for her performances in American Pie and Legally Blonde, and Scherzinger, the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls who has appeared in Men in Black 3 and voiced Sina in Disney’s Moana (2016), are the latest additions to the ensemble cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being produced by Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment.

