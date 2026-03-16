Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi mourn hairstylist Marce Pedrozo’s sudden demise

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi mourned the sudden demise of hairstylist Marce Pedrozo.

Recalling the bond she shared with Pedrozo, Janhvi wrote on Monday, “Every time I entered my van we’d look at each other and scream in a high pitched mocking voice “We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo” and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we’d work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready). You weren’t just a part of my team. We were each other's team.”

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Sharing photos with him, she added, “I will miss you every day. And seeing your face at the start and end of every creative journey I’ve had over the last couple years has been one of the biggest honors of my life. I hope you’re so happy wherever you are.”

Nora mourned the loss of a “dear friend, a brother, a confidant”.

“Someone that you all have watched my relationship with! He brought the best side of my personality out...@marcepedrozo is no longer with us...he has passed away,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Instagram/@norafatehi

Varun also expressed shock over Pedrozo’s sudden demise.

Instagram/@varundvn

Actress Tara Sutaria remembered Pedrozo with affection and gratitude. Sharing an old post, she wrote, “Rest peacefully, sweet Marcelo. My heart hurts to learn you are not with us anymore.”

Instagram/@tarasutaria

The cause of Pedrozo’s death is yet to be confirmed.