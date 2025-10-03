Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, say fans

Jahnvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Tulsi in Shashank Khaitan’s latest romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari makes the film “100 times funnier”, first-day viewers said on Thursday.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Janhvi. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

“#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari was such a fun and light watch!!! I have to say #JanhviKapoor as Tulsi literally made the movie 100x funnier. Every line, every expression was perfect,” a fan wrote on X.

Further heaping praise on Janhvi, a moviegoer shared, “Tulsi felt so alive and lovable because Janhvi poured herself into it.”

Another fan was head-over-heels in love with Rohit Saraf’s role in the film. “Went to 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and I was just swooning over Rohit Saraf. Man was soooo good in the movie and his dance moves were just too good,” they wrote on X. The fan also gushed over the cameo of Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli in the film, saying, “And my Rishi-Dimple heart just went 'La la la'.”

Known for her versatile roles, Sanya Malhotra, who plays Rohit Saraf’s fiance in the film, underwent a major physical transformation. However, a viewer said that the makers did Sanya “dirty”.

“Surprisingly, I enjoyed #SunnySankariKiTulsiKumari. It's fun, lighthearted, cute, lots of naach gaana typical bolly & everyone acted pretty well (they did Sanya dirty tho). Overall kaafi entertaining ya. Good break from hyper macho action films,” she shared.

Released on October 2, the film follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram (Rohit), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, A.P.S, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Guru Randhawa, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir, Kausar Munir, Jairaj, Tanishk Bagchi, Sonu Nigam, Guru Randhawa, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai.