In pictures: Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor add Indian star power to Cannes

A host of Indian celebrities and internet personalities dazzled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Monday and Tuesday. Among the stars turning heads were Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Khushi Kapoor, each adding a dash of glamour to the prestigious event.

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa have made their way to Cannes for the world premiere of their film Homebound. Meanwhile, cinema legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended a special screening of Satyajit Ray’s iconic 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri, celebrating Indian cinema’s rich legacy on the global stage.

1 8 Janhvi Kapoor's Insta story (@janhvikapoor)

Ahead of her Cannes red carpet debut and world premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor pampered herself with a dessert treat. The 29-year-old actress posted a picture on Instagram story that features a plate of pancakes adorned with the message, “Cannes Ready? T-1 day” using chocolate sauce.

In Homebound, Janhvi shares screen space with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter.

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer of Homebound, which also stars Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa.

2 8 Karan Johar at Cannes (@karanjohar)

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, whose production venture Dharma Productions has backed Homebound, posted a set of pictures from Cannes. In one of his posts, Johar slayed in a peach checkered suit with a black shirt.

3 8 Karan Johar at Cannes (@karanjohar)

In another look, the filmmaker opted for an all-black ensemble paired with a jacket featuring ethnic motifs. “Is Cannes Cannes mein hum tum kare dhamaal,” Johar wrote alongside the post.

4 8 Karan Johar with Orry, Shikhar Pahariya and Khushi Kapoor (@bollytellybuzz)

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor arrived at the 78th Cannes Film Festival alongside the former’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and internet personality Orhan Awatramani.

Pictures of them, along with Karan Johar, shared by several fans on social media, went viral.

5 8 Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes (@aditiraohydari)

Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2022, is gearing up once again to walk the red carpet. The actress, who previously attended the event in 2023 and 2024, delighted fans with a set of travel images from Cannes.

“Touch down ritual- Doubble shot! ( espresso),” Hydari wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

In her debut year at Cannes, Hydari turned heads in a classic white Sabyasachi Mukherjee custom saree.

6 8 Simi Garewal and Sharmila Tagore (@sabapataudi)

On Monday, veteran star Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri. While Sharmila Tagore chose a classic green saree, her co-star Simi Garewal opted for a striking white ensemble designed by Indian couture house Karleo.

A 4K restored version of the Bengali film, titled Days and Nights in the Forest in English, is being featured in the Cannes Classics section at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival this year.

7 8 Shalini Passi at Cannes (@shalinipassi)

Shalini Passi, the breakout star of Netflix’s 2024 reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, honoured India’s artistic legacy on her Cannes debut Monday. She walked the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra custom gown inspired by a painting by Indian artist Paresh Maity.

Passi’s gown features prints depicting India’s diverse spirit, right from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

8 8 Jacqueline Fernandez (@jaquelinefernandez)

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Housefull 5, sported a powder blue halter neck gown at the event.