‘Mirzapur: The Film’: It’s a wrap for Jodhpur leg of shoot, Ali Fazal shares BTS glimpses from set

Ali Fazal wrapped the Jodhpur shooting schedule of the crime drama Mirzapur: The Film, the actor announced on Saturday by sharing a video of a cake-cutting ceremony on the film set.

Actors Jitendra Kumar and Divyenndu also appeared in the behind-the-scenes snaps and video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it's a schedule wrap for Mirzapur (film). Thank you, Jodhpur, for showering us with sooooo much love and hospitality (The food was awesome.) Thank you, Veer, for hosting us tonight. This is the worst set of photos and video I could collect on our last day here. Enjoy,” Fazal wrote alongside the video.

“Onto our next stop - any guesses? Oh, also sorry guys - we all collectively are blurred. To many more 5 am wakeup calls,” he added.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film will reunite the key cast from the hit Prime Video franchise — Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

Divyenndu, who plays Munna Tripathi, is expected to return despite his on-screen death in Season 2.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

The Mirzapur series first premiered in 2018, followed by seasons in 2020 and 2024. A fourth season is also in the works. The franchise streams on Prime Video.

Also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is billed as a romantic thriller expanding the universe of the acclaimed series.