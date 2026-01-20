Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, founder of Valentino S.p.A, dies at 93

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known as Valentino, has died at the age of 93 at his Rome residence, his foundation announced on social media on Monday.

In a post shared on Instagram, The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation said, “Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentino was one of the most famous fashion designers of the 20th century. His clothes were worn by stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Nancy Reagan, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Valentino co-founded Maison Valentino with Giancarlo Giammetti in Rome in 1960, launching his first collection in 1962. His designs, known for bold colours, luxurious fabrics, detailed embroidery, and expert draping, quickly won over the fashion elite.

Born in Lombardy in May 1932, Valentino became famous for creating collections that showcased luxury and elegance.

At 17, Valentino moved to Paris to study at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and later worked with designers like Jacques Fath, Balenciaga, Jean Dessès, and Guy Laroche.

He became famous for his signature Valentino red, inspired by a trip to Spain, and for the iconic fiesta dress that made his brand known worldwide.

Valentino was considered one of the top designers, along with Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld.

In December 2023, Valentino received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards for his “exquisite and groundbreaking couture creations” and red-carpet gowns.

Valentino will be laid with state honours at the PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli for two days — Wednesday, January 21 and Thursday, January 22.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on January 23 at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome.