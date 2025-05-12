In pictures: Ishaan Khatter serves royalty with modern-day expressions in ‘The Royals’ BTS

Actor Ishaan Khatter is having a breakout-star moment, thanks to his never-before-seen modern-day maharaja avatar in Netflix series The Royals.

He is sassy, he is sexy, and he is wowing fans with his ripped physique — Khatter has left netizens in awe of his performance as Aviraaj Singh, the maharaja of Morpur, in the show described by many as a mix of Bollywood and Victorian drama.

From smouldering stares in palace corridors to bare-chested horseback rides along the beach, Khatter channels the kingly energy in style, one frame at a time.

In a heartfelt post on Monday, the 29-year-old actor lauded the audience for their overwhelming praise for the show.

“I’ve been seeing your messages, letters, essays, even!! It’s insane and makes me wanna reach through the screen and give you all a hug. Thank you for the overwhelming love. It means the world and fuels the fire. Leaving you with a BTS dump,” Khatter wrote on Instagram, dropping behind-the-scenes photos from the show sets.

Khatter, who made his Netflix debut with The Perfect Couple, a mystery drama where he stars alongside Nicole Kidman, plays the heir of Motibaag palace, Morpur, in The Royals. In the show, Aviraaj learns that the royal family is struggling financially and proposes to sell off the palatial building.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia receives the entrepreneur of the year award and signs a business deal to transform the Motibaag Palace into a Royal B&B within six months, failing which she would also have to return the project’s seed money.

As Sophia and Aviraaj’s paths cross, romance brews between the two, making way for an unexpected love story.

Known for his dancing prowess, Khatter set the stage ablaze with actress-dancer Nora Fatehi for the song Adayein Teri, performing the dance form waltz.

While Khatter’s shirtless shots had fans swooning, his fashion choices for the film were also a winner. From royal ethnic suits to casual shirts styled with dashing denims, Khatter’s wardrobe for the show has also found admirers on the internet.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, actors Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Milind Soman and Dino Morea rounded off the cast of The Royals.

The Royals marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat Aman’s first collaboration with Netflix.