India celebrates World Elephant Day with parades, fashion shows; gives call to curb deadly conflicts

India, home to nearly 60 per cent of the world’s wild elephant population, marked World Elephant Day today.
India’s 33 officially designated Elephant Reserves and 150 identified elephant corridors, as documented in the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India, form the backbone of the country’s conservation network.
Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal, a recognition that mirrors their presence in mythology, festivals, and state iconography.
The last nationwide elephant population estimation, conducted in 2017, recorded 29,964 individuals.
According to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha, 2,869 people were killed in elephant attacks between 2019 and 2023. Odisha reported the highest toll with 624 deaths, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.