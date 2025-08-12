India celebrates World Elephant Day with parades, fashion shows; gives call to curb deadly conflicts

India, home to nearly 60 per cent of the world’s wild elephant population, marked World Elephant Day today.

Elephants feed on fruits on World Elephant Day at Nehru Zoological Park, in Hyderabad

Elephants inside their enclosure on World Elephant Day, at Alipore Zoological Garden, in Kolkata

India’s 33 officially designated Elephant Reserves and 150 identified elephant corridors, as documented in the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India, form the backbone of the country’s conservation network.

A mahout along with his decorated elephant takes part in a fashion show on the occasion of World Elephant Day

Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal, a recognition that mirrors their presence in mythology, festivals, and state iconography.

Elephants feed on fruits on World Elephant Day at Nehru Zoological Park, in Hyderabad

The last nationwide elephant population estimation, conducted in 2017, recorded 29,964 individuals.

World Elephant Day in Bhubaneswar

According to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha, 2,869 people were killed in elephant attacks between 2019 and 2023. Odisha reported the highest toll with 624 deaths, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.

