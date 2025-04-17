MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘The Royals’ to drop on Netflix next month

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the upcoming series marks Bhumi’s OTT debut

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.04.25, 12:03 PM
Poster of ‘The Royals’

Poster of ‘The Royals’ Instagram

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming series The Royals is set to stream on Netflix from May 9, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The streamer dropped a poster alongside the assignment, which features Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar sharing an intimate moment, against a backdrop of lavish arches and a glowing chandelier, setting the tone for a royal love story.

“A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari 👀 Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote in the social media caption.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see Bhumi in this,” in the comments section. Another fan said, “So excited to see Ishaan on screen as a Maharaja.”

Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraj Singh, the Maharaja of Morpur, in The Royals. He crosses paths with Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), the CEO of a startup. The teaser, dropped by the makers recently, hints at an enemies-to-lovers story.

“Follows the clash between an entitled prince and a tech startup entrepreneur, exploring their opposing worlds and interactions amid a contemporary fairy tale setting,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The Royals also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat in key roles. It marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix.

The show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix thriller series The Perfect Couple, which marked his Hollywood debut.

