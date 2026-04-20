Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ getting a third instalment? Rakesh Bedi responds

Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi has downplayed the speculation around the possibility of Dhurandhar 3, even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform steadily at the box office more than a month after release.

There has been strong demand on social media for a third instalment of the spy thriller franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh.

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Reacting to the buzz, Rakesh said in an interview with Zoom, “I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation”.

The actor, who plays Jameel Jamali, also spoke about the response to the twist in the sequel, which reveals his character as an Indian spy in Pakistan.

“It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience's perspective to see Dhurandhar 2 completely changed”.

“You are not going to see the film and decide how it was. You are going to see a film with the mindset that it is a great film because its prequel was also great. People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has maintained a steady run in its fifth week. On Day 32, the film collected Rs 5.20 crore nett in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 674.17 crore in week one, Rs 263.65 crore in week two, Rs 110.60 crore in week three and Rs 54.70 crore in week four. It has added Rs 12.55 crore so far in week five.

The domestic total stands at Rs 1,115.67 crore nett (Rs 1,335.54 crore gross). Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,756.64 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan in the early 2000s. It follows Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy operating undercover in Karachi’s Lyari region. He infiltrates local crime syndicates and gradually rises within their ranks to gain control over the area’s power structure.

The Dhurandhar franchise also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun.