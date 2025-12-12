‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ stars team up with Soundwaves Art for special collection inspired by show’s theme song

Stars of the iconic American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S have teamed up with non-profit organisation Soundwaves Art for a special collection of artwork inspired by the show’s theme song. Here’s a glimpse of designs from the latest collection.

The collection features designs autographed by lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Aniston, who played Rachel in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was seen signing a design from the collection developed by artist Tim Wakefield.

David Schwimmer, who plays Rachel’s love interest Ross in the series, also signed a few pieces from the latest collection.

According to Soundwaves Art, Wakefield has transformed the actual soundwaves of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song — I'll Be There For You by The Renbrandts — into beautiful designs, each of which is inspired by a different character.

Each cast member has autographed their own small run of artworks, as per a statement issued by Soundwaves Art.

The latest collection also includes a limited edition of artworks embossed with late actor Matthew Perry's official signature. In this way, the collection — created in collaboration with Matthew Perry Foundation — offers fans a meaningful way to celebrate both the show and Perry’s legacy.

Soundwaves Art also announced that all profits obtained from the sale of these artworks will be utilised for supporting charities chosen by the cast members, including the Matthew Perry Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in memory of Perry to continue his mission of helping those struggling with addiction.