In Pictures: Shyambazar and Madan Mohan Tala households celebrate Annakut Puja

1 6 Amit Datta

On the fourth day of Diwali every year Annakut Puja, also known as Govardhan Puja, is celebrated. Amongst the places that celebrate the festival in Kolkata, the Bhattacharya household in Shyambazar stands out for its bhog and offerings that include 60kg rice.

2 6 Amit Datta

Around 600-700 devotees come to receive prashad every year at this house, which observed its 40th Annakut Puja this year.

3 6 Amit Datta

The deity is offered 200 items including 60kg rice and 100 types of cooked vegetarian dishes — the spread also features soft drinks and puchka

4 6 Amit Datta

About 150 types of sweets, including different flavours of ice-cream, make the offering even more elaborate. It doesn’t stop there. Even paan is offered to the deity.

5 6 Soumyajit Dey

Less than a kilometre away, a family in Madan Mohantola showers rice grains on devotees waiting on the road on the occasion of Annakut Puja.

6 6 Soumyajit Dey

Devotees spread out ‘gamchhas’ to catch the rice thrown from the balcony above at Madan Mohantola