Inside Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts: Chris Martin steals the show with flawless Hindi, fan interaction

Coldplay's long-awaited return to India after nine years was a celebration of culture and music, with frontman Chris Martin charming fans with his chartbusting hits and his British dry humour. From Martin asking the meaning of “Jai Shri Ram” to him singing 2024’s We Pray with Jasleen Royal, the concerts at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Saturday and Sunday were filled with unforgettable moments.

The two-hour long concert saw Martin and the band delivering an electrifying medley of their iconic hits like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and A Sky Full of Stars. Here's a look at their on-stage moments.

1 7 Instagram/ Coldplay

Coldplay performed in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

2 7 Instagram/ Coldplay

One of the standout moments from the Mumbai concerts was Chris noticing a fan holding up a placard mentioning “Jai Shree Ram” and repeating the phrase on stage. Besides charming fans with his curiosity, Chris also greeted fans in Marathi and Hindi, prompting the audience to cheer him on.

3 7 Instagram/ Coldplay

A young fan’s dream came true as Chris invited him over to the stage to perform a song. As the boy sat near the piano, Chris held his poster where he wrote, “I manifested this moment. I'm ready for it. Can I play Everglow with you?” To his question, Chris said, “We will sing together, okay?”

4 7 Instagram/ Coldplay

The Mumbai concert on Saturday marked Coldplay’s 180th show of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British rock band performed in Mumbai for the first time in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival.

5 7 Instagram/ Jasleen Royal

Heeriye singer Jasleen Royal opened for Coldplay’s concert on Saturday with her songs like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ranjha, Assi Sajna and Love You Zindagi. Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna and Zimbabwean musician Shone were also among the supporting artistes alongside Jasleen.

6 7 Instagram/ Jasleen Royal

Jasleen and Chris jammed to Coldplay’s 2024 song We Pray on stage, which resonated with fans in the audience. “This one's a prayer answered ❤️Thank you @coldplay,” Jasleen captioned a video featuring the moment.

7 7 Instagram/ Martin Garrix

Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix was also present at the concert on Sunday. The musician behind hits like Bebe Rexha’s In the Name of Love and Dua Lipa’s Scared to Be Lonely couldn’t contain his excitement when the band played one of his songs.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show,” their upcoming concert on January 26 in Ahmedabad will be streamed live across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

