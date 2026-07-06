Russia unleashes missile, drone barrage on Kyiv; at least nine dead, toll likely to rise

1 6 Cars and private garages of residents burn after Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2026.(All images by Reuters)

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Russia launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Kyiv overnight into Monday that killed at least nine people, authorities said, hours after Ukraine's president warned that another large-scale attack was imminent.

Another 24 were wounded, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration in a post on Telegram.

2 6 A resident reacts while she waits for rescuers who are searching for her relative inside an apartment building, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2026.

He said the toll was not final as rescue operations were ongoing.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

3 6 Rescuers carry the body of a resident found under debris inside an apartment building, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2026.

"These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives," he said.

The attack, which was still underway early Monday morning, involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in metro stations.

4 6 Residents try to open the trunk of a car damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2026.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier of another large-scale Russian attack on the city.

Monday's attack comes days after a combined Russian attack killed at least 31 people in Kyiv last week.

5 6 Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building, which was heavily damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2026.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for Western partners to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, particularly by supplying more Patriot missiles, saying that failing to replenish them only emboldens Russia to prolong its four-year war, in a post on Telegram late Sunday.

The Russian defence ministry said in a Telegram post on Monday that they have conducted a "massive" attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and other locations using long-range, high-precision air-, land-, sea-launched weapons and drones.

6 6 Residents gather at the site of an apartment building which was heavily damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2026.

The ministry also said it had hit military and energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as military airfields in several other Ukrainian regions.

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