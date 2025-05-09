‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU after multiple surgeries, says friend

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who sustained multiple fractures in a car accident earlier this week, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private Noida hospital following several surgeries, the singer’s friend confirmed on Friday.

Pawandeep’s friend, Govind Digari, shared a picture from the hospital on social media. In the photo, Pawandeep is seen lying on a hospital bed, smiling with friends gathered beside him.

“Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai,” Govind wrote alongside the photo.

The update has brought relief to fans, many of whom took to social media to express their support and good wishes. “Get well soon Pawbnu! God bless you,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Thank God, we got a good news and saw him smiling. Get well soon.”

The accident occurred on May 5, when the vehicle Pawandeep was travelling in collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He was initially treated at a government hospital before being moved to a private medical facility in Delhi NCR. Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash.

“Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries,” Pawandeep’s team had posted on Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries,” the post further read.

Pawandeep Rajan rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 12 and has since built a loyal fanbase with his soulful singing.