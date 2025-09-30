In pictures: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Durga Puja in Mumbai pandal, Koel Mallick attends barir’s puja

Ranbir Kapoor, Koel Mallick and Srijit Mukherji were among the stars who joined in the Durga Puja celebration, blending seamlessly with the festive crowds. The stars soaked in the grandeur of the pandals and revelled in the cultural buzz, making the day a spirited celebration of devotion and togetherness.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor embraced the festive spirit as he paid a visit to the north Bombay Durga Puja pandal. Dressed in a blue ethnic kurta, he was seen posing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, one of the key organisers of the puja.

Tollywood star Koel Mullick exuded grace in an ivory sari as she marked Durga Puja celebrations on Monday, accompanied by her husband, producer Nispal Singh, at her Bhowanipur residence.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji immersed in the autumnal festivities of Durga Puja with a visit to a Kolkata pandal on Monday. He was joined by actress Susmita Chatterjee during pandal hopping.

Actress Swastika Mukherjee opted for a graceful look in a blue printed cotton sari as she stepped out for a pandal visit, accompanied by her beloved fur baby.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti celebrated Maha Saptami with her family at North Bombay Durga Puja. She looked elegant in a yellow jamdani sari as she posed inside a pandal.

Television actress Shreema Bhattacherjee spent a pleasant Saptami evening with her family. The actress looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white salwar suit adorned with floral embroidery.