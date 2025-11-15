Russell, Maxwell, Hasaranga: Big names released as IPL 2026 retention delivers major surprises

The IPL 2026 retention announcement delivered several hard calls across franchises on Saturday, with big-ticket players released, purse balances overhauled and rosters reshaped ahead of next month’s mega auction.

1 10 Andre Russell/ File

KKR end the Andre Russell era

Kolkata Knight Riders made the most striking call of the day by releasing Andre Russell, ending a decade-long association with one of the league’s most destructive hitters. Russell, who has been central to KKR’s identity since 2014, struggled with fitness and consistency in recent seasons, prompting the franchise to finally move on.

The franchise also let go of Venkatesh Iyer — a Rs 23.75 crore buy who delivered only 142 runs last season — along with Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Moeen Ali.

KKR now go into the auction with a Rs 64.3 crore purse. However, The exits expose gaps in leadership, finishing and pace depth that KKR must now address aggressively.

2 10 Rachin Ravindra/ File

CSK begin a deep rebuild with a Rs 43.4 crore purse

Chennai Super Kings executed one of their biggest clear-outs in years. Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Matheesha Pathirana were among those released, indicating a shift toward a younger, more flexible core.

With MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis retained, CSK now go into the auction with a mammoth Rs 43.4 crore purse, allowing them to aggressively plug their middle-order and all-rounder gaps.

3 10 Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals release both Hasaranga and Theekshana

Rajasthan Royals continued their overhaul by releasing Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, freeing nearly Rs 10 crore.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran already acquired via trade, the Royals are redefining their bowling template and are expected to chase a new strike spinner at the auction.

4 10

Punjab Kings shock with Josh Inglis release

Punjab Kings let go of Josh Inglis — a move that surprised many, given his 278 runs at a strike rate of 162 in 2025.

Glenn Maxwell was also released after another inconsistent season, while Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey joined the exit list.

PBKS, however, have retained most of their Indian core and appear set for targeted overseas buys.

5 10 Adam Zampa

Sunrisers Hyderabad cut deep amid uncertain structure

SRH released Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby and others. Mohammed Shami had already been traded out.

The franchise now heads into the auction with several key slots vacant and fewer premium assets than rival teams, making their auction performance critical.

6 10 Liam Livingstone

RCB drop Livingstone, Ngidi and Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a large set of cuts, releasing Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert and Blessing Muzarabani.

Their overseas group has been significantly reshaped, suggesting a pivot away from high-variance match-winners toward more stable multi-role options at the auction.

7 10

Mumbai Indians restricted by a Rs 2.75 crore purse

Mumbai Indians released Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma and others, but the key figure is their purse — Rs 2.75 crore, the lowest in the league.

MI strengthened early through trades but will now rely on bargain buys and uncapped domestic picks to complete their squad.

8 10 Gerald Coetzee

Gujarat Titans streamline their squad

GT released Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat and Kulwant Khejroliya.

After a top-heavy 2025, the Titans appear focused on stabilising their middle order and rebuilding around a tighter bowling group.

9 10 Faf du Plessis/ File

Delhi Capitals retain KL Rahul, release Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals released Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mohit Sharma but retained KL Rahul — reaffirming him as the centre of their long-term rebuild.

The earlier addition of Nitish Rana strengthens their Indian core further.

10 10 David Miller/ File

Lucknow Super Giants release Bishnoi and Miller

LSG released Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Shamar Joseph and Akash Deep, with Shardul Thakur already traded to MI. LSG’s retention pattern hints at a pivot to experience, especially after bringing in Mohammed Shami for new-ball stability.