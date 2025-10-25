In pictures: Dev, Prosenjit, Jeet attend special screening of Koel Mallick’s ‘Sharthopor’

Tollywood stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Nussrat Jahan, were among the celebrities who attended the special screening of Koel Mallick-starrer Sharthopor on Friday at a multiplex in Kolkata. Here’s a look.

Actress Koel Mallick, who played Aparna Ghoshal in the film, dazzled in a yellow, embellished sari paired with stone-studded jewellery.

Actor Koushik Sen, who played Koel’s brother in the film, kept it simple in a crisp white shirt paired with denims.

Bengali playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty and Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury also attended the event.

Koel’s Premer Kahini co-actor Dev, twinned with the actress at the screening, as he attended the event in an ethnic yellow kurta.

Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee embraced Koel at the screening of Sharthopor. The actor looked dapper in a blue kurta.

Raktabeej 2 actor Ankush Hazra attended the event with actress Oindrila Sen.

Jeet and Koel, a popular on-screen pair in the early 2000s, reunited at the event. They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

Prosenjit and Dev appeared to be engrossed in a conversation during the special screening.

Tollywood couple Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa also attended the screening. While Nusrat looked splendid in her all-denim outfit, Yash looked dapper in his black ensemble.

Ranjit Mallick, who also starred in Sharthopor, shared the frame with film actor Chiranjeet.

Parambrata Chattopadhayay was spotted at the event clad in a green kurta, actor

Television actress Manali Dey looked adorable in a quirky, printed loose-fitting shirt.

Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty and Nandita Roy posed for the cameras at the event.

Musician Jeet Ganguly and filmmaker Arindam Sil were among the celebrities who attended the special event on Friday.