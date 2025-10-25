Relief after two ducks: Virat Kohli pumps his fist after getting off the mark at SCG

Virat Kohli smiled in relief and pumped his fist after completing his first run on Saturday, celebrating the small but significant moment as he finally opened his account in Australia this year.

1 9 Virat Kohli celebrates his first run on Saturday, October 25, 2025. (Picture from social media)

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the 36-year-old received a rousing welcome from the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd as he walked out to bat in the third ODI, which could well be his final international appearance on Australian soil.

The stands erupted in applause for the former Indian skipper, who has endured a tough series so far with two consecutive ducks.

2 9 India fans celebrate after Rohit Sharma hits six runs off the bowling of Australia's Adam Zampa. (Reuters)

Kohli got off the mark with a trademark wristy flick towards mid-wicket off Josh Hazlewood, drawing a huge cheer from the spectators.

3 9 India's Virat Kohli in action as he hits four runs off the bowling of Australia's Mitchell Starc. (Reuters)

Social media was abuzz soon after, with fans celebrating Kohli’s return to form and expressing hope that he could finish the tour on a strong note.

4 9 X/@sagarcasm

5 9 X/@poojalapasia

6 9 X/@maheshpawar1

7 9 X/@GaurangBhardwa1

8 9 X/@academy_dinda

9 9 X/@Krampusonstrike

Kohli looked composed in the middle, timing the ball well and finding the gaps with ease.

His first boundary came in the 12th over, when he cut a short delivery from Adam Zampa wide of backward point.

Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma kept the scoreboard moving steadily, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries.

India’s only setback in the innings so far came when Shubman Gill was dismissed in the tenth over. The opener edged a delivery from Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, departing for 24 off 26 balls, an innings that included two fours and a six.

At the time of filing this report, India were 121 for one in 21 overs, with Rohit batting on 51 off 64 balls and Kohli steady at 31 from 36 deliveries.