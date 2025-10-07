In pictures: Tolly stars Ritabhari Chakraborty, Aparajita Adhya, others celebrate Lakshmi Puja

Bengali stars Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Gourab Chatterjee and Aparajita Adhya celebrated Lakshmi Puja with family and friends on Monday. Here’s a look at some of their moments from the celebrations.

1 5 Instagram

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty donned a pistachio green sari at her household ceremony. She completed her look with light makeup and gold jewellery.

2 5 Instagram

Actress Paayel Sarkar looked adorable in a red-and-golden sari. She performed rituals at her bari’r puja.

3 5 Instagram

Actress Koushani Mukherjee attended the puja ceremony at boyfriend Bony Sengupta’s residence. While Koushani dazzled in a green sari, Bony opted for a printed kurta.

4 5 Instagram

Actress Aparajita Adhya aced her traditional look by draping a red-and-white sari, accentuated with heavy gold jewellery, including a necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings.

5 5 Instagram

Uttam Kumar’s grandson, actor Gourab Chatterjee, also observed Lakshmi Puja at his residence. Television actress Sampurnaa, who shared screen space with Chatterjee in the show Rani Rashmoni, attended the ceremony.