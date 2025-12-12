In pictures: A tour of BTS member Jung Kook’s maiden Golden: The Moments exhibition in India

An exhibition centred on BTS member Jung Kook’s first solo album Golden made its India debut in Mumbai on 12 December. The exhibition, titled Golden: The Moments, is running at Mehboob Studios until 11 January. Here’s an exclusive preview of a series of rooms tracing Jung Kook’s evolution — from a K-pop band member to a global solo artist.

1 7 All pictures: BookMyShow Live

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition introduces the album’s three concepts — shine, solid and substance — through the use of light, sound and movement. Guests have the opportunity to experience remixed tracks, visualisers, concept imagery and standout performance clips, along with displays of Jung Kook’s iconic stage outfits.

2 7

In Hallway 1, the spotlight is on Jung Kook’s 2023 song Standing Next to You. The exhibition offers glimpses of the music video as well as original performance outfits.

3 7

Hallway 2 exhibits Jung Kook’s outfits and photographs from shoots held during the making and promotion of Golden.

4 7

Theatre: Solid offers a behind-the-scenes look at the work that has shaped the performances of the 28-year-old singer-songwriter over the years.

5 7

Theatre: Shine has screenings of Jung Kook’s chartbusters, including Seven, 3D and Standing Next to You, on large displays. All three tracks are part of the 2023 album Golden, which debuted at number two on Billboard 200 in the United States.

6 7

The exhibition concludes in the Substance Room, where fans can leave messages of their own, becoming part of Jung Kook’s story.

7 7

Tickets for the exhibition, which is a collaboration between South Korean multinational entertainment company HYBE and BookMyShow Live, are available on the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.