At Sikkim Film Festival, Imtiaz Ali talks filmmaking, expresses desire to work with local talent

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s masterclass emerged as a key highlight on the opening day of the Sikkim International Film Festival, where he offered audiences a deep dive into the nuances of filmmaking and storytelling.

During a session on Thursday titled The Craft of Directing and Screenwriting, Ali emphasised the importance of pre-production, calling it a crucial stage that shapes both the narrative and the overall execution of a film.

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Looking back at his own films, he spoke about how each project demands a different approach. While Rockstar involved a longer shooting schedule, Highway was wrapped up in a much shorter timeframe, he noted.

According to a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Ali also spoke about his creative process, revealing his preference for a more fluid, free-flowing style rather than sticking to a rigid pattern.

He heaped praise on the state government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, for organising the festival.

Ali added that one of his main reasons for attending the festival was to connect with people in Sikkim, expressing a desire to return to the state in the future for a film project. He also shared his interest in working with local talent and exploring stories rooted in the Northeast.

The session concluded with Ali being felicitated by the Pakyong-based Asian Anime and Manga Academy.