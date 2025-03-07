Bollywood stars shine at Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Nadaaniyan’ premiere

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Arjun Kapoor were among the several Bollywood stars who attended the special screening of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Netflix film Nadaaniyan on Thursday in Mumbai. Here’s a look.

Sara Ali Khan twinned in black with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the premiere of the latter’s debut movie.

Janhvi Kapoor kept it chic in a white sleeveless top paired with blue denims.

Dia Mirza, who plays Ibrahim’s on-screen mother, looked radiant in a floral print dress.

Javed Akhtar attended the screening in a minimalistic kurta.

Mahima Chaudhry, who also features in the series, was accompanied by Ria Sen.

Archana Puran Singh attended the screening with husband Parmeet Sethi and son Ayushmaan Sethi.

Ibrahim and Khushi’s friends Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina also attended the screening. While Suhana looked stunning in a black turtle neck bodycon dress, Vedang sported a casual look — a printed T-shirt paired with blue denims.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black suit. The actor’s latest release Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is currently running in cinemas.

Filmmaker Atlee also attended the Nadaaniyan premiere along with wife Priya.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Arjun and Khushi Kapoor’s Pia embark on an eventful journey, navigating the highs and lows of Gen Z romance in Nadaaniyan.

Sonam Kapoor showed up in a white printed dress paired with a black coat featuring satin lapels.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is set to stream on Netflix on Friday.