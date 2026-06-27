Huma Qureshi says Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Ishq Kameena’ was ‘nerve-racking’

The recreated version of the popular dance track, featured in the upcoming film Baby Do Die Do, stars Huma alongside Rachit Singh. Speaking about taking on the beloved number, Huma admitted that the responsibility of revisiting such a cult classic made the team “genuinely nervous.”

“When this song came to us, we were just so excited to bring it back. Ishq Kameena is massive, almost everyone has danced to it at some point, and that comes with a huge responsibility. We were nervous, genuinely nervous,” Huma said.

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She added that the intention was never to copy the original performance but to present their own interpretation while honouring what made the song memorable.

Huma also praised choreographer Remo D’Souza, saying his involvement elevated the recreated track. Remo echoed the sentiment, explaining that the biggest challenge was striking a balance between nostalgia and freshness while retaining the soul of the original number.

Rachit Singh, who features alongside Huma in the song, described it as his first commercial Hindi promotional track and admitted there were “big shoes to fill.” He said working with Huma felt effortless and hoped their natural chemistry would reflect on screen.

Huma had earlier shared the song on social media, calling it a nostalgic moment for “Delhi kids” who grew up dancing to ’90s Bollywood hits and expressing her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.