Priyanka Chopra to star in ‘Krrish 4’? Hrithik Roshan says he met her in the US recently

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while he was in the US to attend a New Jersey event, he said amid speculations about Priyanka’s return to Bollywood with Krrish 4.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hrithik said that he had a wonderful time catching up with Priyanka and Nick. He also spoke highly of Nick’s Broadway production The Last Five Years, which he had the chance to watch.

Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, 25 years after he made his acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000.

Rakesh Roshan recently confirmed on a podcast that Krrish 4 is in development. The previous three instalments — Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013) — were all helmed by Rakesh.

Krrish, which hit theatres on June 23, 2006, stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. The film serves as the second instalment in the Krrish series and a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

The superhero action thriller follows Krishna Mehra (Hrithik), who inherits superhuman abilities from his father, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik). When he falls in love with Priya (Priyanka) and follows her to Singapore, he adopts the superhero persona of Krrish to stop the nefarious plans of Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin), a scientist building a supercomputer capable of predicting the future.

Krrish won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2006.

Krrish 3, released in 2013, continues Krishna’s journey as he and his father battle the sinister Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) and his team of mutants, led by the ruthless Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Priyanka reprised her role as Priya Mehra in the film.

The official synopsis of Krrish 4 on IMDb reads, “Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future.”

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Krrish 4 is likely to feature Preity Zinta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.