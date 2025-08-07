Hrithik Roshan faces off with Jr NTR on the dance floor in ‘War 2’ song ‘Janaabe Aali’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off on the dance floor in the teaser for the song Janaab-e-Aali from War 2, dropped by production banner Yash Raj Films on Thursday.

The 30-second teaser offered a glimpse of the actors matching each others’ steps. The full music video will only be screened in theatres as part of Yash Raj Films’ ‘less is more’ marketing strategy for War 2.

“The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only,” YRF wrote on social media.

While some fans praised Jr NTR’s dynamic moves, others were excited to see Hrithik shaking his leg once again after his breathtaking performance in Jai Jai Shivshankar from War.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 revolves around Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), an Indian spy who battles against Jr NTR’s rogue agent. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s character, an army officer who is Hrithik’s love interest in the film.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).