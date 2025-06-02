MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
In pictures: Gourab Chatterjee, Rubel Das and other Tollywood stars celebrate Jamai Sasthi

Bonny Sengupta and Saurav Das also indulged in home-made Bengali food on the occasion

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.06.25, 03:42 PM

Bengali actors Gourab Chatterjee, Bonny Sengupta, Gaurav Chakrabarty and Rubel Das were among the Tollywood stars who enjoyed a hearty Sunday lunch with family on Jamai Sasthi, a festival celebrated among Bengalis worldwide to honour the relationship between a mother-in-law and son-in-law. Take a look.  

Gourab Chatterjee looked dapper in a blue kurta as he enjoyed a scrumptious meal at wife Devlina Kumar’s residence.
Singer-actress Iman Chakraborty turned cook for husband Nilanjan Ghosh. She celebrated the festival with a lavish family feast.
Gaurav Chakraborty posed for photos with wife Ridhima Ghosh and son Dheer. The actor enjoyed a delicious lunch at his in-laws' place.
Actress Darshana Banik shared family pictures featuring her husband, actor Saurav Das. While Darshana looked gorgeous in a printed red sari, Saurav sported a bright red kurta.
Bonny Sengupta thanked girlfriend Koushani Mukherjee and mum Piya Sengupta for the Jamai Sashti lunch.
Filmmaker Ratool Mukherjee shared photos of dishes prepared by his mother-in-law. He also dropped a photo of his wife, actress Rupanjana Mitra, from the festivities.
Rubel Das sought his mother-in-law's blessings on the occasion of Jamai Sashti. He also enjoyed a delicious lunch and received gifts on the occasion.
X-Prem actress Shruti Das shared selfies with husband Swarnendu Samaddar. “Officially second year @iswarna,” Shruti wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.
