In pictures: Gourab Chatterjee, Rubel Das and other Tollywood stars celebrate Jamai Sasthi

Bengali actors Gourab Chatterjee, Bonny Sengupta, Gaurav Chakrabarty and Rubel Das were among the Tollywood stars who enjoyed a hearty Sunday lunch with family on Jamai Sasthi, a festival celebrated among Bengalis worldwide to honour the relationship between a mother-in-law and son-in-law. Take a look.

1 8 Instagram/@devlinakumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Gourab Chatterjee looked dapper in a blue kurta as he enjoyed a scrumptious meal at wife Devlina Kumar’s residence.

2 8 Instagram/@iman_chakraborty

Singer-actress Iman Chakraborty turned cook for husband Nilanjan Ghosh. She celebrated the festival with a lavish family feast.

3 8 Instagram/@ridhima.ghosh

Gaurav Chakraborty posed for photos with wife Ridhima Ghosh and son Dheer. The actor enjoyed a delicious lunch at his in-laws' place.

4 8 Instagram/@darshanabanik

Actress Darshana Banik shared family pictures featuring her husband, actor Saurav Das. While Darshana looked gorgeous in a printed red sari, Saurav sported a bright red kurta.

5 8 Instagram/@bonysengupta

Bonny Sengupta thanked girlfriend Koushani Mukherjee and mum Piya Sengupta for the Jamai Sashti lunch.

6 8 Instagram/@im_ratoolmukherjee

Filmmaker Ratool Mukherjee shared photos of dishes prepared by his mother-in-law. He also dropped a photo of his wife, actress Rupanjana Mitra, from the festivities.

7 8 Instagram/@rubel.official

Rubel Das sought his mother-in-law's blessings on the occasion of Jamai Sashti. He also enjoyed a delicious lunch and received gifts on the occasion.

8 8 Instagram/@shrutidas_real

Aamar Boss actress Shruti Das shared selfies with husband Swarnendu Samaddar. “Officially second year @iswarna,” Shruti wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.